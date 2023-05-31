- YSR Congress MP from Kadapa Avinash Reddy case will come up before the HC today. The HC had directed the CBI not to arrest the MP till the court hears the case today.
- Former Speaker Meira Kumar will be the Chief Guest at the Telangana formation day celebrations of the Congress party. She was the Speaker when the Telangana bill was passed in the Parliament.
- Telangana Congress Committee working president Anjan Kumar Yadav to appear before the ED for questioning in connection with the National Herald case
