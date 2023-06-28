June 28, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi likely to make the announcement of Backward Classes and Women declarations during their visits to Telangana in the coming months. Earlier this year Priyanka had announced the Youth declaration of the State Congress party at a rally. BRS is trying hard to erase the impression that it is the B team of the BJP going by the media offensive it has started recently as the perception has reached the ground level. Congress party had said it had not invited BRS to the Patna meeting recently. BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is back in Hyderabad from New Delhi but with no assurance that he will be continued as the state head till the elections even as his opponents are making all out efforts The century old Osmania General Hospital trips on patient care with samples being collected in open space and unsanitary conditions in the wards and corridors. Tomato prices on the upswing breach the Rs. 100 mark. Biryani becomes a multi-crore business and a part of Hyderabad’s brand identity aided by state policies, innovation and savvy businessmen. Cross the road becomes a challenge. While the Uppal skywalk is a showpiece, citizens struggle to cross roads. Some schools have staff to help students cross the road. Volunteers deployed to make motorists obey pelican signal installed recently CSIR-IICT which has developed high rate biomethanation technology based on Anaerobic Gaslift Reactor (AGR) for generation of biogas and biomanure from organic waste including food and vegetable waste has extended the technology to livestock waste. A modern slaughter house with the plant has been opened at Siddipet few days ago with this facility attached to treat 500 kg of solid waste and 40 m3 of liquid waste per day to generate 80 cubic metres gas and 40 cubic metres of liquid waste which can be used as biomanure for plants. 80,000 seats available in Engineering in Telangana this year. Indo-Vietnam CEO Summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce gets underway today in Hyderabad V. Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Sports, Tourism and Culture will conduct PRESS MEET for National Swimming Championship Schedule. Home Minister Mahmood Ali to inaugurate transgender clinic facility as well as a newly created Surgical Gastroenterology Operation theatre at the renovated General surgery OP, and Pain clinic (facility) at the Osmania General Hospital today.

