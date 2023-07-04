July 04, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

President Draupadi Murmu at the conclusion function of Alluri Sitararama Raju’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations. Traffic diversions between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Gachibowli area. Dissidence in the State BJP reached flash point with party MLA Raghunandan Rao launching a scathing attack on the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and also the central leadership. As the Osmania General Hospital is in the eye of a storm about low quality healthcare and decline in facilities, a chronology of how the premier hospital of Telangana has been laid low due to indifference over the past few decade. As many as 44,629 candidates secured ranks in the NEET UG entrance held recently. Kaloji Health University released the ranks secured by the candidates from Telangana. In all 72,842 students had appeared for the entrance examination from the State. Two women on a morning walk were knocked down by a speeding car near Sun City on the City outskirts. Another woman received grievous injuries and is battling for life in hospital. Three persons travelling on a hike were killed in a head on collision between a tractor and hike in Renikunta village of Timmapur mandal in Karimnagar district. Health Minister T. Harish Rao to launch AI-driven Ethos Radiotherapy for Cancer Treatment at Citizens Speciality Hospital.

