Top Telangana news developments today

July 31, 2022 09:25 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on July 31, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. A heavy flood has again resumed in the Godavari with rains in the catchment. About 15 gates were lifted at Yellampally project to discharge over one lakh cusecs of water.

2. Government has sanctioned a road network of 120 kms in 10 urban local bodies surrounding Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to provide connectivity through link roads in missing areas.

3. The agitation by village revenue officers and village revenue assistants demanding that they be retained in the revenue department has entered the sixth day. The VROs are facing the threat of being redeployed in other departments while the VRA posts were abolished 22 months ago, but they were made to work in gram panchayats doing odd jobs.

4. About 3,000 students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, have boycotted their food in the hostels since Saturday in protest, alleging the failure of the administration to improve the condition of messes.