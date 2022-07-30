Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

A view of the 100 MW NTPC-Ramagundam floating solar power plant, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to virtually inaugurate on July 30, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement
Telangana BureauJuly 30, 2022 10:17 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 10:17 IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate virtually a floating 100 MW solar panel on the water body of NTPC at Ramagundam and National Solar Rooftop portal at Kandukur in Rangareddy district. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to be present at the Kandukur function.

2. Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu to launch golden jubilee celebrations of Hyderabad Public School, Ramantapur.

3. Telangana government unlikely to fill the 13,000 vacancies for teachers this year as the rationalisation of teachers based on admissions to English medium schools will be taken up only after the admissions to schools close in September. The government has introduced English medium instruction in its schools from class one to eight which has necessitated the requirement of a large number of English knowing teachers.

4. Telangana government has proposed a new housing scheme for poor by integrating it with Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana. The new scheme aimed to eliminate the problems of Central assistance encountered in its earlier double bed room houses. The new scheme will be implemented on house sites of 75 sq yds owned by beneficiaries in rural areas and 50 to 75sq yds in urban centres.

