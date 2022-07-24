Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked senior officials to prepare 1.20 crore national flags to be distributed to all houses and other premises for a parallel celebration by the State government to the `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ of the Centre on the occasion of Independence Day. The celebrations by the State government will be for 15 days, beginning a week before August 15 and ending a week after Independence Day. (Hyderabad bureau)

2. The State government has sounded a high alert to the possibility of very heavy rain in eleven districts today and tomorrow. The Chief Minister, while reviewing the preparedness of the government machinery to the fresh flood fury, warned officials that not a single life should be lost due to any negligence in going to the aid of people. (N. Rahul)

3. Ten new Toyota Land Cruisers in the convoy of vehicles of the Chief Minister are being fitted with bulletproof equipment at a workshop near Vijayawada. He already has ten Fortune cars in the convoy. (Hyderabad bureau)

4. Story on workers of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, who are not being provided various allowances for purchase of crowbars, spades, and baskets for the past four years. (Hyderabad bureau)