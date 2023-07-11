July 11, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati remains stranded for several hours at the RGIA with passengers remaining in the dark about the reason. Trouble in BRS Warangal district as two former Deputy Chief Ministers, Kadiyam Srihari and Rajaiah, target each other levelling corruption allegations and suppression of Dalits. Union Minister and State BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy will preside over the first meeting of the office bearers and district unit leaders. Disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds is stopped for the last 10 days due to the fund crunch. Money transferred to farmers with five acres only till now. National oil marketing company Indian Oil is mulling a ₹220 crore advanced LPG truck tracking system that will monitor various aspects, including driving changes as well as whether the driver is showing signs of sleepiness. It is proposing to implement it pan India. TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy makes it clear that CM candidate will not be announced in Congress before the elections. His remarks assume significance after a section of the leaders objected to a purported statement made by the TPCC chief that tribal MLA Seetakka could be the CM candidate. Telangana Congress doesn’t want to let go of the advantage it has acquired in Telangana in recent times, and has decided to go on an offensive highlighting the ‘friendship’ between the BJP and the BRS Delay in spouse transfers in the education department continues to raise the hackles of teachers. Teacher Unions threaten the Government with protests.

Read more news from Telangana here.

