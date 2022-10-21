Top Telangana news developments today

State government to file 1,650 page counter affidavit in the High Court in defence of the case booked against BJP MLA T. Raja Singh under Preventive Detention Act. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. A young doctor couple was killed in the blast of a geyser in the washroom of their flat allegedly due to electric short circuit at Langar Houz in Hyderabad.

2. High demand for country chicken as political parties have arranged sumptuous food for voters in poll bound Munugode Assembly constituency. The leaders are scouting for the fowls in distant Ibrahimpatnam and adjoining areas as the local dealers are unable to meet the demand.

3. Final phase of counselling for admissions to engineering colleges in the State commence today. The candidates can exercise web options from Sunday. The counselling also clashes with admissions to conventional degree courses which also commence today.

4. State government to file 1,650 page counter affidavit in the High Court in defence of the case booked against BJP MLA T. Raja Singh under Preventive Detention Act. The City Police Commissioner has to sign on each of the pages.