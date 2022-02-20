Top Telangana news developments for today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 20, 2022

Here are key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of a non-BJP front.

2. The road transport corporation is suffering a loss of ₹30 lakhs a day as the oil companies have steeply hiked the diesel cost to bulk consumers due to an increase in prices of crude oil on account of Russia-Ukraine tensions.

3. The road transport corporation will seek the permission of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to purchase 2,800 buses to augment its fleet.

4. The police have announced that autorickshaws registered only in Hyderabad will be allowed to ply in the city by tying up with aggregators Ola and Uber. The decision was taken on a representation by autorickshaw unions that a number of vehicles registered elsewhere in the State were freely moving in the city and denting the income of local drivers.

5. Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy to bide time to press his resignation from the party until he meets Congress high command over the next ten days to explain reasons for his decision.

