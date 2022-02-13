Top Telangana news developments for today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 13, 2022

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along with others performing pooja after an inauguration of the 216 foot-tall “Statue of Equality” commemorating the 1,000th birth anniversary 11th century social reformer and saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, February 05, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangments / The Hindu

Key news developments from Telangana on February 13, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. President Ramnath Kovind to perform first pooja on a 120 kg golden statue of saint Ramanujacharya in the ongoing one-thousandth birth anniversary celebrations of the saint in Hyderabad. The 54-inch statue will be consecrated to coincide with the conclusion of the celebrations on February 14, 2022. 2. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to lay the foundation stone for the expansion project of U.S. professional services firm Genpact to provide seating for 15,000 employees at its existing campus in Uppal. Mr. Rao tweeted that the 15,000 jobs will take the employment to one lakh in this part of the city. 3. State government to resume about 4,000 acres of land from about 2,100 industrialists who were allotted the land parcels for their units but failed to establish them in the last seven years.

4. The State government has decided to auction 1,400 open plots which were earmarked for a low-cost housing programme for poor in the earlier Congress regime.