Top Telangana news developments for today

Key news developments in Telangana on February 9, 2022

TRS ups its ante against PM

TRS cadre to stage black flag demonstrations, take out bike rallies and burn effigies of BJP in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in Rajya Sabha that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were still reeling under the impact of the separation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh by then Congress led UPA government.

TRS MLAs and party workers to stage protests in coal belt of the State against the proposed privatisation of four coal blocks of Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

New curriculum

Osmania and Kakatiya Universities to introduce new curriculum in conventional degree courses from June as per an agreement with the British Council. IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao will participate Government of Telangana and British Council MoU signingevent.

DGP M. Mahender Reddy to inaugurate Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Investigation Supervision Wing (NSW)