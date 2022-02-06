Telangana

Top Telangana news developments for today

Special Protection Group (SPG), and Cops inspecting the venues of the premises of the Statue of Equality, a 216 foot tall statue of 11th century social reformer and saint Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, February 04, 2022, in preparation for the visit by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to dedicate the statue to the world to mark the 1000th birth anniversary of the Vaishnavite saint on February 5 | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
The Hindu Bureau 06 February 2022 12:06 IST
Updated: 06 February 2022 12:06 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Feb 6, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The absence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes in Hyderabad on Saturday evoked sharp exchanges between TRS and BJP on Twitter. While the TRS leaders used the hashtag ‘Equality for all’ to mount criticism on BJP, the latter leaders reacted using Twitter handle `Equality for Telangana’’.

2. A study by Libtech India shows the Central government is taking 24 days on average to complete wage transfer for MGNREGA workers instead of seven days in Telangana.

3. Apex Council meeting on river water disputes between Telangana and A.P. is likely in March to discuss the implementation of a Central gazette notification to hand over irrigation projects in the two States to river water management boards of Godavari and Krishna.

