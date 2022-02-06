Top Telangana news developments for today

Key news developments from Telangana on Feb 6, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The absence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes in Hyderabad on Saturday evoked sharp exchanges between TRS and BJP on Twitter. While the TRS leaders used the hashtag ‘Equality for all’ to mount criticism on BJP, the latter leaders reacted using Twitter handle `Equality for Telangana’’.

2. A study by Libtech India shows the Central government is taking 24 days on average to complete wage transfer for MGNREGA workers instead of seven days in Telangana.

3. Apex Council meeting on river water disputes between Telangana and A.P. is likely in March to discuss the implementation of a Central gazette notification to hand over irrigation projects in the two States to river water management boards of Godavari and Krishna.