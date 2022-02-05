Top Telangana news developments for today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 5, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the world a 216-ft statue of Bhakti saint Ramanujacharya at Tridandi Chinna Jeer Swamy ashram on Hyderabad outskirts. The Panchaloha statue, weighing 1,800 kgs, was made in China and named `Statue of Equality’ to symbolise the preaching of equality by the eleventh century saint.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to participate in the opening of the golden jubilee celebration of International Crop Research Institute for Semi Arid Tropics at Patancheru on Hyderabad outskirts. He will unveil the logo for the celebrations and inaugurate a Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility on the campus.

3. Veteran BJP leader and former MP C. Janga Reddy died of old age related ailments today morning. He had defeated former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in Hanamkonda Parliamentary constituency to become one of the only two BJP MPs to get elected to the Lower House in 1984. The other BJP MP was A.K. Patel who won from Mehsana constituency in Gujarat.