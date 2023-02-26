HamberMenu
Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 26, 2023

February 26, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to deliver a talk on India’s G-20 Presidency on February 26, 2022.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to deliver a talk on India’s G-20 Presidency on February 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to deliver a talk on India’s G-20 Presidency.

2. A four year old girl was burnt to death after she caught fire with sanitizer on her person in the pooja room at her grand parents house in Kachiguda. She had rubber sanitizer on her body and walked close to a lamp into the pooja room.

3. Two friends committed suicide at a house that they had rented in Ghatkesar on Hyderabad outskirts. One of them who was studying B. Pharmacy hanged himself and left a suicide note saying he had fallen behind in studies but the other youth consumed poison without disclosing the reason.

4. TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu to launch a door-to-door campaign of the party in Telangana today which will culminate in a public meeting on March 29.

