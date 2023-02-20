Top Telangana news developments today

February 20, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on February 20, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission to launch its public hearings today at Sircilla to seek approval for revenue generation of ₹12,000 crore sought by power distribution companies in 2023-24 through retail true-up charges and aggregate revenue requirement. A BRS MLC P. Kaushik Reddy will appear before the National Commission for Women in Delhi in response to a notice served by the commission after he had made some derogatory remarks against Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board to issue job notifications for teachers and other staff in residential schools separately for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and general categories, though the government had sanctioned 9,000 posts eight months ago and another 2,000 posts a month ago. Health Minister T. Harish Rao to participate in "Infection prevention, early detection and management" programme at Government Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad.

