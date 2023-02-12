ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

February 12, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on February 12, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao likely to reply to Appropriation debate on the Bill in both Houses of Telangana Assembly. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Telangana Assembly and Legislative Council to take up Appropriation Bill to mark the culmination of the Budget Session of Legislature. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao likely to reply to the debate on the Bill in both Houses.

2. Election of the vice-chairman of Legislative Council to fill the post which was vacant for last one-and-a-half years.

3. ASEAN - India Youth Summit organised by Ministry of External Affairs. Ambassadors and delegates from various ASEAN countries like Brunei, Cambodia, Phillipines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will participate in the four day summit which wll be inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

4. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has awarded the contract for supply of 500 electric buses to Ashok Leyland. They will be hired by the corporation from Ashok Leyland as of now due to its financial constraints.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

