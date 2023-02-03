ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

February 03, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on February 3, 2023

N Rahul
N. Rahul

Fire accident in the new Secretariat building of Telangana government in Hyderabad on February 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Last rites of noted Telugu film director K. Viswanath who passed away last night to take place today. Many film personalities and VIPs, including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, likely to pay tribute.

2. A fire accident has taken place in the new Secretariat building of the government which is due for inauguration by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17. The fire reportedly originated on the first floor where some wooden work was in progress and spread to the upper floors. The central dome above the sixth floor housing the Chief MInister’s office was engulfed in thick smoke.

3. The Budget session of Assembly will commence today with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to both Houses of legislature

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. All India Congress Committee in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre to arrive in Hyderabad for a series of meetings with party leaders in the State ahead of the Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan programme of the party on February 6.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US