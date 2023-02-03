Top Telangana news developments today

February 03, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Last rites of noted Telugu film director K. Viswanath who passed away last night to take place today. Many film personalities and VIPs, including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, likely to pay tribute.

2. A fire accident has taken place in the new Secretariat building of the government which is due for inauguration by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17. The fire reportedly originated on the first floor where some wooden work was in progress and spread to the upper floors. The central dome above the sixth floor housing the Chief MInister’s office was engulfed in thick smoke.

3. The Budget session of Assembly will commence today with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to both Houses of legislature

4. All India Congress Committee in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre to arrive in Hyderabad for a series of meetings with party leaders in the State ahead of the Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan programme of the party on February 6.

