Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on February 3, 2024
February 03, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST
Representational image of a view of Telangana State Legislative Assembly
| Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G
Telangana State Cabinet to meet tomorrow evening to finalise the budget proposals. The budget session of the Legislature will commence from February 8.
Three-member Government committee on Dharani digital land management system will hold yet another round of consultations with the concerned departments to come up with redressal mechanism for the land related issues face by people.
Today is the last day for submission of applications for the Congress Lok Sabha tickets. So far 141 applications have been submitted with SC and ST reserved constituencies witnessing heavy demand.
