- Telangana Government has decided to offer discount of 90% on the pending property tax collected by the civic bodies. Orders to this effect is issued today.
- The School Education department is expected to issue a new notification for recruitment of teachers under the DSC. The Government had cancelled the earlier notification. The new notification entails recruitment of 11,062 teachers.
- Open Network for Digital Commerce to launch Mana Yatri, touted as open and community-driven ride-booking app.
- Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Screening to launch a screening programme for newborns at the Niloufer Hospital.
