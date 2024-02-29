Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST
Telangana Government has decided to offer discount of 90% on the pending property tax collected by the civic bodies. Image for representation.
Telangana Government has decided to offer discount of 90% on the pending property tax collected by the civic bodies. Orders to this effect is issued today.
The School Education department is expected to issue a new notification for recruitment of teachers under the DSC. The Government had cancelled the earlier notification. The new notification entails recruitment of 11,062 teachers.
Open Network for Digital Commerce to launch Mana Yatri, touted as open and community-driven ride-booking app.
Institute of Genetics and Hospital for Genetic Screening to launch a screening programme for newborns at the Niloufer Hospital.
