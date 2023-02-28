Top Telangana news developments today

February 28, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Key news developments in Telangana on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with the Telangana BJP leaders to discuss the party’s preparedness for the year-end Assembly elections. BRS gears up to field its candidates for the three MLCs seats falling vacant from the MLA quota. With an overwhelming majority in the Assembly, BRS is sure to win the three seats. Elections will be held on March 23. Three Union Ministers to attend the Grand startup conclave on animal husbandry. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC Limited will deliver a lecture titled “Green Hydrogen - Emerging Trends” at CSIR-IICT on National Science Day followed by a press conference by Director D. Srinivas Reddy. Col. Keats K. Das, Director of Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Secbad to brief media on the Agniveer selection process for the year 2023-24. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

