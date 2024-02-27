February 27, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to inaugurate the Bio Asia conference. Dr. Christopher Boerner, CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb and Prof. Gregg Semenza, Nobel Laureate & Professor Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to speak at the meeting. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Ministers to launch two promises made by the Congress during the elections at the Secretariat today. Gas cylinder for Rs 500 and 200 units of free electricity to eligible households will be launched officially. The government’s programme at Chevella to launch the two new schemes at Chevella has been cancelled due to the MLC election notification issued on Monday night. However, the programme has been converted into a public meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT