Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on February 24, 2024
February 24, 2024 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST
Representational image of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who will hold a high-level review meeting on Dharani
| Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
-
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a high-level review meeting on Dharani, the digital land management system and take feedback from the three-member committee on suggestions to improve the services and plug lapses.
-
Special Representative of the State Government in New Delhi Dr. Mallu Ravi has said that he has sent in his resignation letter to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Dr. Mallu Ravi has claimed that he would be in the fray from Nagarkurnool SC reserved Lok Sabha seat.
-
Poor traffic management and inadequate arrangements to the devotees has caused inconvenience to lakhs of people who thronged the Medaram Samakka Saralamma jatara. Devotees have alleged that a large number of VIP passes were issued that led to general public waiting for hours to have a darshan of the presiding deities. The tribal fair will conclude this evening with the deities being taken back into the forest by the organisers.
-
Cabinet sub committee on revival of Nizam Sugars Limited factories will tour Shakkarnagar unit near Bodhan of Nizamabad district today.
COMMents
SHARE