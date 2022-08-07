Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
Telangana BureauAugust 07, 2022 12:04 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 12:04 IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Basara to call on students who are on an agitational path for the past two months. Assures them to take their problems to the notice of the State government.

2. Congress has constituted a coordination committee of aspirants for the ticket to contest bye-election to the Munugode Assembly constituency, where the sitting Congress MLA has announced his decision to resign from the post. The committee members will coordinate their tours in the constituency till the ticket is finalised.

Advertisement
Advertisement

3. The preliminary written test for the selection of sub-inspectors of police will be held today. About three lakh candidates are taking the exam, which the government has said will be held with utmost transparency with the aid of technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to attend the National Handlooms Day celebration by the State government today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Read more...