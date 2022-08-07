Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on August 7, Sunday

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visits the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Basara to call on students who are on an agitational path for the past two months. Assures them to take their problems to the notice of the State government.

2. Congress has constituted a coordination committee of aspirants for the ticket to contest bye-election to the Munugode Assembly constituency, where the sitting Congress MLA has announced his decision to resign from the post. The committee members will coordinate their tours in the constituency till the ticket is finalised.

3. The preliminary written test for the selection of sub-inspectors of police will be held today. About three lakh candidates are taking the exam, which the government has said will be held with utmost transparency with the aid of technology.

4. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to attend the National Handlooms Day celebration by the State government today.