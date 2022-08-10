Top Telangana news developments today

Godavari River. File photo: Special Arrangement

August 10, 2022 09:13 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on August 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The second danger level is hoisted at Bhadrachalam as the Godavari is flowing at a height of 49 ft. The road communication to Dummugudem, Charla, and Venkatapur was cut off from Bhadrachalam as the river is in spate and flooded the adjoining roads.

2. Four persons, including two children, were killed when a car was tossed up in the air due to the burst of a tyre and fell on the other side of the divider on the national highway near Mupkal in Nizamabad district.

3. A committee of the State unit of Congress to meet to discuss the candidate for the bye-election to the Munugode Assembly constituency. The panel headed by AICC secretary Madhu Yaskhi has invited all the aspirants for the ticket.

4. Story on uncertainty about continuing the services of 3,300 guest lecturers in government junior and degree colleges. The government has neither renewed their services nor paid their fee for the past five months. They are paid ₹390 per class with a ceiling of not more than 72 classroom lectures per month.