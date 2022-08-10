Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Godavari River. File photo: Special Arrangement
Telangana BureauAugust 10, 2022 09:13 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 09:13 IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The second danger level is hoisted at Bhadrachalam as the Godavari is flowing at a height of 49 ft. The road communication to Dummugudem, Charla, and Venkatapur was cut off from Bhadrachalam as the river is in spate and flooded the adjoining roads.

2. Four persons, including two children, were killed when a car was tossed up in the air due to the burst of a tyre and fell on the other side of the divider on the national highway near Mupkal in Nizamabad district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

3. A committee of the State unit of Congress to meet to discuss the candidate for the bye-election to the Munugode Assembly constituency. The panel headed by AICC secretary Madhu Yaskhi has invited all the aspirants for the ticket.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Story on uncertainty about continuing the services of 3,300 guest lecturers in government junior and degree colleges. The government has neither renewed their services nor paid their fee for the past five months. They are paid ₹390 per class with a ceiling of not more than 72 classroom lectures per month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Read more...