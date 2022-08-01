Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
Hyderabad BureauAugust 01, 2022 09:50 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 09:50 IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for on Monday:

1. A curtain raiser on the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra (padayatra) by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would be commenced on August 2 at Yadagirigutta and is expected to cover a distance of 328 km in 23 days. It will conclude on August 26 at Warangal.

2. A rowdy-sheeter was shot dead and one of his associate is battling for his life after a rival gang member fired at them during a discussion on a dispute land related issued in Hyderabad last night.

3. Film Producers Guild has stopped movie shooting from today across the State. The body has said changing revenue situations and increasing costs of film productions would be discussed until a workable solution was found.

4. Enforcement Directorate has issued notices to Casino operator Chikoti Praveen and six others to appear before the agency on Monday, in connection with Casino events abroad and transferring money from the accounts of participants through hawala agents.

5. Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan to distribute of National Flags and the Note Books to Raj Bhavan School students, as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Programme, at Raj Bhavan High School.

6. Daughter of a senior Congress leader of Minority cell was killed as the car she was travelling in rammed a road median and overturned on the Shamshabad airport road after midnight.

7. Contract staff of NIMS Hospital went on a strike today, demanding increased wages and other facilities. OP services were partially affected due to the flash protest.

