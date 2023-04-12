April 12, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Procurement centres of the government for paddy cultivated in rabi are to be opened across the State today. The government has decided to allot procured foodgrains only to such rice mills that adhered to the 18-month norm for production of custom milled rice. An assistant secretary Satyanarayana and another senior officer of Telangana State Public Service Commission Shanker Laxmi to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the question papers leakage in the commission exams.

