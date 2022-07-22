Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

A health worker inoculates a youth with a dose of the COVID – 19 shot CORBEVAX vaccine in Hyderabad. From March 2,. 2020, to July 20 of this year, 3.61 crore samples were put to test and 8,11,616 were detected with coronavirus.  | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna
The Hindu BureauJuly 22, 2022 10:07 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 10:07 IST

1. The Andhra Pradesh government has again requested the intervention of Krishna river management board in making Telangana stop hydel generation on Srisailam project as it was illegal. AP has insisted that hydel generation can only be taken up to impound water for irrigation needs but Telangana is not doing that  

2. People in about 240 villages in seven mandals of Bhadrachalam district are exposed to severe health issues as flood has left a large amount of slush and stench caused by litter. A Central team of six members is visiting Bhadrachalam to assess the damage.

3. The government has released guidelines for enrolment of guest lecturers in degree colleges which is considered an indication that there is no move to recruit teachers for a large number of teaching posts lying vacant in colleges.

Advertisement
Advertisement

4. The State is witnessed a rise in fresh COVID-19 cases. On July 21, 2022, the tally went up by more than 200.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Read more...