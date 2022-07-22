Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

A health worker inoculates a youth with a dose of the COVID – 19 shot CORBEVAX vaccine in Hyderabad. From March 2,. 2020, to July 20 of this year, 3.61 crore samples were put to test and 8,11,616 were detected with coronavirus.  | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

1. The Andhra Pradesh government has again requested the intervention of Krishna river management board in making Telangana stop hydel generation on Srisailam project as it was illegal. AP has insisted that hydel generation can only be taken up to impound water for irrigation needs but Telangana is not doing that  

2. People in about 240 villages in seven mandals of Bhadrachalam district are exposed to severe health issues as flood has left a large amount of slush and stench caused by litter. A Central team of six members is visiting Bhadrachalam to assess the damage.

3. The government has released guidelines for enrolment of guest lecturers in degree colleges which is considered an indication that there is no move to recruit teachers for a large number of teaching posts lying vacant in colleges.

4. The State is witnessed a rise in fresh COVID-19 cases. On July 21, 2022, the tally went up by more than 200.


