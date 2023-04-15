April 15, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation gearing up to initiate Pay Revision Commission for its staff which has been due since 2017. This was announced by its chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan during Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations yesterday. There is a severe drinking water shortage in Hyderabad with summer peaking and borewells in houses drying up. The Central Water Commission has returned the Detailed Project Report of Palamuru - Rangareddy lift irrigation project as the document did not elaborate on water availability for the project.

