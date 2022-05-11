Top Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 11, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on May 11, 2022

1. Nine mini diagnostic hubs to be inaugurated by Health Minister T. Harish Rao and T. Srinivas Yadav in Hyderabad today. They will be integrated with about 150 primary health centres in GHMC limites.

2. Private engineering colleges have demanded a steep increase in tuition fee in a representation to the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee. Now, the fee is in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹1.34 lakh annually. The low cost colleges want a ₹1 lakh hike while the middle ones want ₹2 lakh and the premium ₹3.20 lakh.

3. The recent power tariff hike for domestic sector is a big shocker to gram panchayats as a lion’s share of their grants was consumed by power bills.

4. Green tax proposed to be levied by State government in a bid to phase out ageing vehicles. The tax is proposed in three slabs for all vehicles which are more than fifteen years old.

Read more news from Telangana here.