Top Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 15, 2022

Medaram Jatara will be held from February 16 to February 19 this year. File. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Tourism and Culture Minister V. Srinivas Goud to launch helicopter services from Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport to Medaram jatara. Services will also be operated from Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar.

2. The 22nd edition of ‘Annual Mobile Biodiversity Festival’ organised by Deccan Development Society in Sangareddy district to conclude today.

3. CPI general secretary D. Raja to attend the birth centenary celebrations of former MP B. Dharmabhiksham.