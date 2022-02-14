Top Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on February 14, 2022

Police person giving instructions to devotees going to Medaram Sammakka Sarakka Jatara on February 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Congress workers to lodge complaints in police stations across the State against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi.

2. Vemulawada’s Raja Rajeswara temple sees heavy rush ahead of Sammakka-Sarakka jatara at Medaram.

3. Koduru residents face adverse health impact after a heap of seized ganja was burnt by Excise personnel in Andhra Pradesh on February 12, 2022.