Top Telangana BJP leaders kept under house arrest

July 20, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao was also house arrested while general secretaries like D. Pradeep Kumar and others were taken to police stations.

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State BJP leader and newly appointed election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender and others were put on house arrest | file photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana State (TS) senior BJP leaders including former minister and newly-appointed election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender and others were put on house arrest to thwart the proposed tour to Batasingaram to check double bedroom houses on Thursday morning amid rains.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy is slated to lead the tour and he has condemned the Government for the illegal arrests or confinement of top leaders to their houses.

Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao was also placed under house arrest while general secretaries such as D. Pradeep Kumar and others were taken to police stations.

Mr. Kishan Reddy in a tweet questioned the government action and said it only reflected high handedness with an effort to cover up tardy implementation of the scheme

