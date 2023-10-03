October 03, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nizamabad this afternoon to launch developments works. This is the second visit to the State in the last 72 hours. The Prime Minister is expected to elaborate further on the announcement of National Turmeric Board for Nizamabad. Prime Minister will dedicate a new railway line between Manoharabad and Siddipet as well as electrification between Dharmabad-Mahabubnagar-Kurnool line. A high level delegation of Election Commission begins its three day tour of Telangana to review poll preparedness. It is expected to have a review meeting with top officials today in Hyderabad. Serious trouble is brewing in the Congress party in Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency eversince the top leaders welcomed BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and promised him Assembly seat. Malkajgiri DCC president Nandikanti Sridhar upset by the decision has quit the party and is likely to join the BRS in a day or two. BJP leaders Vivek Venkataswamy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and Vijayashanthi skip Prime Minister’s meeting in Mahabubnagar leading to speculation that they were unhappy with the party’s ‘soft’ stand on the BRS. A group of BJP leaders including these three recently had a lunch meeting. Rumours are rife that some of these leaders will join the Congress before the elections. Akunuri Murali, the former civil servant, claims that the Telangana Government has installed a spyware on his phone. He claims he was contacted by Citizen Lab, the University of Toronto-based research lab which looks into and determines the presence of spyware on phones, and informed him after checking his phone remotely that the Pegasus spyware has been on his phone since August 2022. IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao and Minister for SC Development Koppula Eashwar will tour Rajanna Sircilla district today to participate in developmental works.

