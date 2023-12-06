Top scientists gather in Hyderabad for two-day INSA meeting

December 06, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

About 200 fellows and associate fellows of the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) on Wednesday gathered here for the academy’s 89th anniversary general meeting (AGM), co-hosted by the three CSIR institutes – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

The two-day meeting will celebrate some of the most notable scientific research that happened in the country in recent times as well as induct 40 new INSA fellows and 45 associate fellows. The scientists will also address challenges and opportunities in bringing science, industry and society together.

“We would like the leaders of scientific institutions and industry of India to discuss the roadmap on how the science and technology community can utilise its expertise and capabilities to further scientific discoveries as well as address the country’s problems. We hope that the new fellows inducted into the academy will bring in fresh ideas and enthusiasm to take the mission ahead,” said INSA president Ashutosh Sharma.

“INSA AGM provides platforms to have responses on the recent scientific developments and deliberate on enhancing the Indian research ecosystem. This year’s AGM is unique in several senses with new initiatives and organised by three well-known CSIR laboratories representing biological, chemical and physical sciences, which will also foster potential research collaborations,” said co-chair of the meeting and scientist at CSIR-NGRI V.M. Tiwari.

CSIR-CCMB director Vinay K. Nandicoori pointed out that the INSA platforms bring the newly inducted, associate fellows and established scientists together, “enabling discussions of ideas across generations for advancing the scientific community,” according to a press release.

