GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Top officials go into a huddle over waterlogging, traffic jams

Published - June 07, 2024 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting on traffic jams in city due to waterlogging after heavy rains was held by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday.

Over 134 areas in Hyderabad have been identified as vulnerable locations for water stagnation. Long-term preventive steps that need to be taken to prevent waterlogging was discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by DGP Ravi Gupta, DG Disaster Management and Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Department Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Water Board MD Sudarshan Reddy, and the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to formulate an action plan for immediate implementation of measures to mitigate these issues effectively. Emphasising proactive communication, she instructed that weather forecasts should be promptly shared with officials and civil society groups via WhatsApp to ensure timely response.

She asked the officials with proposing more measures to prevent water accumulation in these locations. A dedicated committee, comprising officials from GHMC, Water Board, Police, SPDCL, and some other departments, will be inspecting these waterlogging points to offer a permanent solution.

In another major development, she announced the construction of large water storage tanks in several parts of Hyderabad to store rainwater. The construction of three such tanks is already under way, with more planned to bolster the city’s water management infrastructure.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.