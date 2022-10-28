Top notch pedestrian facility to be completed soon

The Uppal sky walk with a length of 640 meters, costs ₹25 crore

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 28, 2022 00:22 IST

Uppal junction will soon be home to a top notch pedestrian facility in the form of a sky walk being developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The structure will soon be completed and brought into use, so that pedestrians crossing the road are not put to peril, and commuters can have a hassle free ride on the road beneath.

The sky walk in the shape of a keyhole will be completed by the end of December or maximum by mid January, HMDA informed through a media communique on Thursday.

The structure will have six hop-on stations, or entry/exit points, respectively near Metro Station near Nagole road, towards Ramanthapur Road, inside the GHMC theme park, near Warangal bus halt (GHMC office), abutting the Uppal Police Station/MRO’s office and opposite the electrical sub-station. A total eight elevators and 12 staircases are being provided at the entry/exit points.

Foundation of the structure is made with RCC, while the deck and columns are of steel. With a length of 640 meters, the walk way cost ₹25 crore, the note said.

