August 09, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

IT & Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate the Telangana Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold-Chain. The Centre will conduct state-of-the-art applied research in food and vaccine distribution, supporting the roll-out of affordable, energy-resilient, low-emission cold-chain systems in India. IT Minister later in the day will open the IT Hub at Nizamabad district headquarters as part of the expansion of IT and ITES companies to Tier II cities in the State. This is the Third IT Hub after the one in Warangal and Khammam.

Read more news from Telangana here.

