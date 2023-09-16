September 16, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Congress bigwigs arrive for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today in the city. The meeting will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm and later a media briefing will be held. Preparations for elections to the five states will be the agenda apart from the strategy to be adopted in the Parliament special sessions. Police Commissioner, C.V. Anand is personally overseeing the security arrangements at Taj Krishna hotel, where the CWC meeting will be held as several Z Plus category security leaders will be participating in the CWC meeting. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster response teams tear up the posters placed by the Congress at the Taj Krishna hotel welcoming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders accuse the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) of stooping down to tearing posters of national leaders. Meanwhile, some posters, apparently placed by the BRS, sprung up in the city describing Congress Working Committee as Corrupt Working Committee. City is painted in tricolour as the CWC meet begins in the city on Saturday (Photo). Traffic flow to be affected on Sunday as city gears up for competing events on the day Hyderabad forces lay down arms in 1948. Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to switch on the first pump of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, at Narlapur. This is the first pump of the 31 pumps to become operational as a part of the PRLI scheme that is aimed at providing water to 12.30 lakh acres in the combined Mahabubnagar district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving tonight to participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations tomorrow at Parade Grounds, where the BJP has planned cultural events followed by a public meeting.

