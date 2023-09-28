September 28, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

The 10-day Ganesh festival concludes today as the Government has made arrangements for immersion of idols at the Hussain Sagar lake. Public Transport services in and around Hussain Sagar lake have completely stopped with RTC buses curtailed or routes changed. Hyderabad Metro Rail expects heavy rush and has extended its service times till midnight. Backward Classes leaders from Telangana Congress are in New Delhi to meet the national leaders and impress upon them that they be given fair representation in the Assembly tickets. They are demanding at least 40 seats but some seniors say ticket selection should be based on the winnability factor. BRS MLA, Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao to join the Congress party today in New Delhi. An outspoken leader, he recently criticised the BRS leadership for not giving ticket to his son and questioned if the policy of two tickets in a family doesn’t apply to KCR’s family. IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will participate in the ground breaking ceremony of Sintex Tanks and PVC pipes manufacturing unit. He will also attend ground breaking ceremony of KITEX apparel park in Ranga Reddy district. The Congress is trying to tap leaders dissatisfied in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A group of leaders from the BJP have recently met at a farm house and have decided to meet the BJP top leadership to seek clarity on the BJP position with regard to taking action against the BRS top leadership. If no action comes they might look to changing the party. Group-I exam cancellation has left the State Government red-faced and the series of exams postponed due to leakage of papers has dented its image and it needs to strive hard to drive away the non-serious impression among the youngsters.

