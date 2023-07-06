July 06, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 01:56 pm IST

G. Kishan Reddy, BJP State president and Union Minister of Tourism Culture Development of North Eastern Region, will address the media on July 6 evening at the BJP State office. Telangana Congress to organise Leadership Development Mission today. AICC coordinator for SC and ST wings Koppula Raju and Karnataka elections war room incharge Sesikanth Senthil to address. BJP State chief G. Kishan Reddy and former State chief Bandi Sanjay to visit Warangal and stay there for two days to oversee the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on July 8. SCR GM A.K. Jain says PM Modi will be laying stone for ₹521 crore Rail manufacturing unit which will make 54 types of rolling stock, wagons & also 200 wagons repairs on Saturday. A section of the BJP old timers are disappointed at the sudden removal of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay as the party president and expressed their reservations on assigning the Election Management Committee chief post to Eatela Rajender, who had defected from the BRS. Story on overcrowded general compartments & why railways recent circular will be of no help. Double Decker electric buses to be launched in the city by TSRTC by September. TSRTC 411 bus shelters to be constructed after talks with TSRTC and GHMC. 80 to be constructed immediately. As the Osmania General Hospital is in the eye of a storm about low quality healthcare and decline in facilities, a chronology of how the premier hospital of Telangana has been laid low due to indifference over the past few decades. Mixed reactions to the new-look fountain at Gulzar Houz. The 17th century fountain has been rebuilt completely with new tiles, plumbing and spout by the civic body. Status of GHMC finances in the light of light of disclosures about spending by the MA&UD and projected spending.

Read more news from Telangana here.

