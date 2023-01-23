ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Telangana today

January 23, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on January 23, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Pawan Kalyan to launch his political programmes in Telangana after offering prayers at the famous temple of Hanuman in Kondagatta. He will hold a meeting of his fans and supporters at Jagtial after the temple visit.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. State government to release schedule for transfer and promotion of teachers emsasse from January 27. About 21,000 posts of teachers are likely to fall vacant after promotion of teachers which is happening for the first time since the formation of the State.

2. Film star turned politician Pawan Kalyan to launch his political programmes in Telangana after offering prayers at the famous temple of Hanuman in Kondagatta. He will hold a meeting of his fans and supporters at Jagtial after the temple visit.

3. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is undecided on its course of action at a six storied building which was completely burnt in a fire accident that resulted in the death of three workers on Thursday. As the access to the building is lost with roofs and walls of each floor inside collapsing due to heat and charred remains of two of the three workers suspected to be buried in the rubble, the authorities are clueless on tracing out the skeletal remains of the bodies.

4. Telangana Study Circle is issuing notices to contractors who offered to run coaching class for candidates who enrolled with the circle for competitive exams. The contractors engaged sub-contractors to run the classes against rules.

CONNECT WITH US