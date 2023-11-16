November 16, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

BJP leader and film actor Vijaya Shanthi sent her resignation to the BJP president, G. Kishan Reddy stating that she cannot continue in the BJP as it is seen as an associate of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). She will announce her future plans today, and will return to Congress during Rahul Gandhi’s tour in Telangana on November 17. Income Tax officials are searching the residence and offices of BRS MLA from Miryalaguda Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao. About 40 teams are carrying out searches. Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will tour Telangana tomorrow and both the leaders will address meetings in Rajendranagar constituency on the city outskirts. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and TPCC president Revanth Reddy to continue their public meetings. Former Union Home Minister Chidambaram to address a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan today. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation begins door-to-door distribution of Voter Information Slips. The information being shared includes a voter guide booklet.

For more Telangana news, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT