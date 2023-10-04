October 04, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Election Commission of India team led by CEC Rakesh Kumar to interact with representatives of political parties today. Earlier this morning, the CEC flagged a cycle yatra to create awareness on voting. AICC in charge for Telangana Manick Rao Thakre to address a press conference this evening. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the breakfast scheme for the school children on Friday. IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao will inaugurate the TS Milk Federations Vijaya Mega dairy at Ravirala in Ranga Reddy district tomorrow. Set up at a cost of Rs. 250 crores, the dairy is spread across 40 acres. GHMC’s much vaunted LED streetlight project is a failure for all practical purposes, as several areas frequently plunge into darkness due to non glowing streetlights. Newly appointed chairperson and members of the Telangana SC/ST Commission will take charge today. Row over quality of seats, facilities and approach road to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal which is set to host more World Cup Cricket fixtures. Couple end life as families oppose inter-faith marriage.

