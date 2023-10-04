- Election Commission of India team led by CEC Rakesh Kumar to interact with representatives of political parties today. Earlier this morning, the CEC flagged a cycle yatra to create awareness on voting.
- AICC in charge for Telangana Manick Rao Thakre to address a press conference this evening.
- Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the breakfast scheme for the school children on Friday.
- IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao will inaugurate the TS Milk Federations Vijaya Mega dairy at Ravirala in Ranga Reddy district tomorrow. Set up at a cost of Rs. 250 crores, the dairy is spread across 40 acres.
- GHMC’s much vaunted LED streetlight project is a failure for all practical purposes, as several areas frequently plunge into darkness due to non glowing streetlights.
- Newly appointed chairperson and members of the Telangana SC/ST Commission will take charge today.
- Row over quality of seats, facilities and approach road to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal which is set to host more World Cup Cricket fixtures.
- Couple end life as families oppose inter-faith marriage.
