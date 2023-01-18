Top news developments in Telangana today

January 18, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Maiden public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samiti to take place today with a major congregation at Khammam. Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann, Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI general secretary D. Raja and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to address.

2. Launch of second phase of `Kanti Velugu’ programme of Telangana government aimed at univefsal eye screening of entire population in the State, will take place today. Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan, D. Raja and Akhilesh Yadav to distribute spectacles to six beneficiaries at an eye camp in Khammam Collectorate.

3. Funeral of Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah to take place today. The body of last noble of Nizam family which arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday will be shifted from Chowmohalla Palace to Mecca Masjid where it will be buried among the the tombs of Asifjahii dynasty. The funeral will be conducted with State honours.

4. Industries Minister K.T. Rama, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, will meet senior leaders of global firms to promote Telangana as an investment destination.

Read more news from Telangana here

ADVERTISEMENT