ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Telangana today

January 18, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on January 18, 2023

N Rahul
N. Rahul

Elaborate arrangements are underway at the venue of the BRS’s first public meeting to be held in Khammam on January 17, 2023. Photo: Arrangement

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Maiden public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samiti to take place today with a major congregation at Khammam. Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann, Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI general secretary D. Raja and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to address.

2. Launch of second phase of `Kanti Velugu’ programme of Telangana government aimed at univefsal eye screening of entire population in the State, will take place today. Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan, D. Raja and Akhilesh Yadav to distribute spectacles to six beneficiaries at an eye camp in Khammam Collectorate.

3. Funeral of Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah to take place today. The body of last noble of Nizam family which arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday will be shifted from Chowmohalla Palace to Mecca Masjid where it will be buried among the the tombs of Asifjahii dynasty. The funeral will be conducted with State honours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Industries Minister K.T. Rama, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, will meet senior leaders of global firms to promote Telangana as an investment destination.

Read more news from Telangana here

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US