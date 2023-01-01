Top news developments in Telangana today

January 01, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Two persons were killed when a speeding car rammed into them as they were standing by the roadside at a tea vendor’s pushcart in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad in the early hours.

2. Heavy rush at temples, notably the renovated Yadagirigutta shrine, to offer prayers on New Year day. The hilltop shrine at Yadagirigutta opened at 3a.m. and close at 10 p.m. today.

3. Story on uncertainty over Telangana joining the free rice distribution programme of the Centre for poor from today as the State government has not taken any decision so far because of huge financial burden involved.

4. The 45 day All India Industrial Exhibition opens today. It will have about 2,450 stalls, same as last year.

